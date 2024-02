Swiss Cheese Corner

This is the corner of some sort of shelter that is built over a couple of benches on the side of a street overlooking a little pond. I'm not sure exactly what they are supposed to do. The sides are open and the roof is made of this kind of Swiss cheese metal work. I'm not sure if this is the finished form or if there is more to be added. I don't think it would provide very effective protection from rain or snow. Maybe it would seem more useful on a hot day with bright sun?