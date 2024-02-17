Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3073
Lean on Me
Never really thought of pears as emotional but these two kind of looked to me like an affectionate couple, with one leaning on the other for support.
Going to try a split tone on this one too and see how it goes.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3997
photos
106
followers
50
following
841% complete
View this month »
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
Latest from all albums
3068
3069
689
3070
3071
690
3072
3073
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
12th February 2024 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
affectionate
,
bw
,
pears
,
for2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - really captured my eye ! great composition and light ! fav
February 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close