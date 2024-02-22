Previous
Mafalda Corta by gardencat
Photo 3078

Mafalda Corta

,"Go buy yourself something frilly," he said.

This pasta looks like little ruffles.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice, how often can you get frills that taste good 🍝
February 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great for the task - and love your week of pastas - great theme !!
February 23rd, 2024  
