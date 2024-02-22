Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3078
Mafalda Corta
,"Go buy yourself something frilly," he said.
This pasta looks like little ruffles.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4004
photos
106
followers
50
following
843% complete
View this month »
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
Latest from all albums
691
3073
692
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
22nd February 2024 7:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pasta
,
for2024
,
mafalda-corta
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice, how often can you get frills that taste good 🍝
February 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great for the task - and love your week of pastas - great theme !!
February 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close