Previous
Preening Duck by gardencat
Photo 3090

Preening Duck

The female mallard engaged in a much smoother and more serene grooming session, than her male counterpart, taking quiet little dips and then slowly and carefully rearranging her feathers.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
846% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise