Photo 3091
Pond Edge
Reeds, standing up at the edge of the pond.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
pond
,
reeds
,
foggy
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful soft focusing
March 6th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Lovely tone on tone!
March 6th, 2024
