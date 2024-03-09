Previous
A Bird in the Bush by gardencat
Photo 3094

A Bird in the Bush

Blackbird in the field by the pond. They seem to like nesting in the long grasses and reeds by the edge of the water.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
847% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise