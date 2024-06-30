Sign up
Previous
Photo 3207
Dancing Teasel
Seeing this teasel, caught n the light, with it's long and graceful sepals surrounding it, just gave me a feeling of graceful dancing.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
2
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4176
photos
109
followers
50
following
878% complete
View this month »
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th June 2024 8:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
teasel
,
sepals
,
2024
,
30-days-wild24
,
theme-june2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love this minimalist capture with the beautiful clarity and I think you captured its delicateness.
July 1st, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Simply beautiful
July 1st, 2024
