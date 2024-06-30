Previous
Dancing Teasel by gardencat
Dancing Teasel

Seeing this teasel, caught n the light, with it's long and graceful sepals surrounding it, just gave me a feeling of graceful dancing.
30th June 2024

Joanne Diochon

I love this minimalist capture with the beautiful clarity and I think you captured its delicateness.
July 1st, 2024  
Simply beautiful
July 1st, 2024  
