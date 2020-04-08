Previous
Next
Hydrangea Leftovers by gardencat
Photo 422

Hydrangea Leftovers

All that's left of last summer's hydrangea blooms.
I wish I had brighter pictures of flowers to show but we are not at that point in the season yet so, unopened buds or last year's remnants, are my options in the garden right now.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise