Mr Grey did not want to share with Mr. Black.



Not a terribly great picture but I wanted to post it because it shows the two types of squirrels we have around this area. We've had a lot of young squirrels around this fall and it seems to me that most of them have more of the grey colouring but with more obvious red highlights. I'll be interested to see, as they get older, what their adult colouring is and if some of them darken into black squirrels or not.