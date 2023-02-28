Flash of Red 2023 - done and dusted

Well that's my February calendar for this year. I have to say it was an interesting experience. To be honest, by the end I was getting rather frustrated with it. Trying to do everything in B&W, keep in with the theme of the week, and my own self-imposed plan to create alternating light and dark images throughout the month, all began to wear and ended up taking more time from my daily routine than I had planed on. At the same time, it was a learning experience and got me to push myself and try more things than I otherwise would have. I'm glad I did it but I don't think I will be taking part in this year's rainbow March as I'm looking for a more free and easy photography experience for the next few weeks. Thanks to Anne for hosting it and getting up all the prompts for each week and the informative background info that she posted about them.