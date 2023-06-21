Sign up
Photo 652
Sweet Briar Rose
AKA eglantine rose. An old rose type with single pink flowers, lots of aggressive thorns and a sweet apple-like scent to its foliage. I've written about it in previous year's posts so I'll leave it at that.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
17th June 2023 5:44am
Tags
rose
,
30-days-wild23
