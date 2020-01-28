Sign up
Photo 1123
If We Get Caught
Just remember
if we get caught
you're deaf and
I don't speak English.
...Anonymous
Now the squirrels are just mocking me as I watch from the window. :)
Nice on Black.
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Wendy
Yeah - we have a ton of squirrels at the moment as well. Prince is really good at chasing and treeing them. It keeps both canine and squirrels occupied for hours!
January 28th, 2020
Corinne
Cute umbrella !
January 28th, 2020
