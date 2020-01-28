Previous
If We Get Caught by gardenfolk
Photo 1123

Just remember
if we get caught
you're deaf and
I don't speak English.
...Anonymous

Now the squirrels are just mocking me as I watch from the window. :)
ace
Wendy ace
Yeah - we have a ton of squirrels at the moment as well. Prince is really good at chasing and treeing them. It keeps both canine and squirrels occupied for hours!
January 28th, 2020  
Corinne ace
Cute umbrella !
January 28th, 2020  
