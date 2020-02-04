That's How the Light Gets In

There's a crack in everything

that's how the light gets in.

...Leonard Cohen



A beautiful day and a bit chilly. I haven't been out since last Thursday due to my cold.



However, today I needed to take my little dog Sophie in to get her teeth cleaned. She escaped our yard on Sunday and thankfully we found her and got her back in about 10 minutes. My sister in law said it was because she didn't want to go get her teeth cleaned. Now I am starting to think the same thing...because they also decided she needed to have one canine tooth and seven other teeth pulled. Yikes! Poor little thing. She handled anesthesia with no issues and had no nausea afterward. What a five pound trooper.



And...now that I am starting to feel better, my husband is getting a cold. :(