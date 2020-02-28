Sign up
Photo 1154
Forever That Girl
Forever that girl
that gets really excited
when the sky
is in pretty colors.
...Anonymous
This was the sky when I went out to dinner. I loved the patio lights along with the colors at sunset.
Best on Black.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
365
Tags
sunset
,
colors
,
trees
,
clouds
,
silhouettes
,
umbrellas
,
overhang
,
patio-lights
,
roxys
