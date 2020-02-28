Previous
Forever That Girl by gardenfolk
Forever That Girl

Forever that girl
that gets really excited
when the sky
is in pretty colors.
...Anonymous

This was the sky when I went out to dinner. I loved the patio lights along with the colors at sunset.
Best on Black.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
