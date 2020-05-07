Sign up
Photo 1223
Happiness is a Window View
Always try to look
outside your window
for a majestic view
of natural beauty.
Jamal Khan
Katniss loves to sit in the window, especially when the window is open so she can take in the sights, sounds and scents. Nice in Black.
(from March)
7th May 2020
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
7th May 2020 1:23am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
cat
,
kitty
,
happiness
,
katniss
,
pear-tree
,
white-blooms
Babs
ace
Gorgeous silhouette fav
May 7th, 2020
Faye Turner
Cure silhouette fav
May 7th, 2020
