Happiness is a Window View by gardenfolk
Photo 1223

Happiness is a Window View

Always try to look
outside your window
for a majestic view
of natural beauty.
Jamal Khan

Katniss loves to sit in the window, especially when the window is open so she can take in the sights, sounds and scents. Nice in Black.
(from March)
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Babs ace
Gorgeous silhouette fav
May 7th, 2020  
Faye Turner
Cure silhouette fav
May 7th, 2020  
