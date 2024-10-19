Previous
A Garden Hose by gardenfolk
A Garden Hose

Am I the only one
in the world
who knows how
to coil up
a garden hose?
...Anonymous

Katniss loves to snuggle inside the garden hose. She has claimed it as hers.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Diana ace
Oh she found such a great place to curl up, gorgeous shot of Katniss!
October 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
October 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous Katniss, a comfy spot to be…
October 19th, 2024  
