Photo 2849
A Garden Hose
Am I the only one
in the world
who knows how
to coil up
a garden hose?
...Anonymous
Katniss loves to snuggle inside the garden hose. She has claimed it as hers.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2849
photos
185
followers
90
following
780% complete
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
Views
10
Comments
Album
365
Taken
18th October 2024 10:50pm
leaves
kitty
patio
katniss
garden-hose
afternoon-light
Diana
ace
Oh she found such a great place to curl up, gorgeous shot of Katniss!
October 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
October 19th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous Katniss, a comfy spot to be…
October 19th, 2024
