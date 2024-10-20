I am born knowing two things:Loyalty and Love...Author UnknownI have been at my son's home in Folsom since Friday. I am watching Nova and keeping her company. Her family is coming home tomorrow so she will be extra happy to see them again.Nova is very sweet. She doesn't know her own strength and size. She follows me around the house and wants to play keep away with her toys. Nova takes me on a walk twice a day.Nice on Black.