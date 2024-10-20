Previous
Loyalty and Love by gardenfolk
Loyalty and Love

I am born knowing two things:
Loyalty and Love
...Author Unknown

I have been at my son's home in Folsom since Friday. I am watching Nova and keeping her company. Her family is coming home tomorrow so she will be extra happy to see them again.

Nova is very sweet. She doesn't know her own strength and size. She follows me around the house and wants to play keep away with her toys. Nova takes me on a walk twice a day.

20th October 2024

ace
Casablanca ace
Sounds a sweet animal
October 21st, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wow, that's a beautiful dog. Great name, too, sounds like a sweetie!
October 21st, 2024  
