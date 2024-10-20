Sign up
Previous
Photo 2850
Loyalty and Love
I am born knowing two things:
Loyalty and Love
...Author Unknown
I have been at my son's home in Folsom since Friday. I am watching Nova and keeping her company. Her family is coming home tomorrow so she will be extra happy to see them again.
Nova is very sweet. She doesn't know her own strength and size. She follows me around the house and wants to play keep away with her toys. Nova takes me on a walk twice a day.
Nice on Black.
https://leerburg.com/longhair.htm
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
nova
,
long-haired-german-shepherd
Casablanca
ace
Sounds a sweet animal
October 21st, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wow, that's a beautiful dog. Great name, too, sounds like a sweetie!
October 21st, 2024
