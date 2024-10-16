Previous
The Budding Gardenia by gardenfolk
The budding gardenia-
how innocent is its fragrance,
as pure as its color.
...kAkoli

Our gardenia bushes are still flowering which has been lovely and fragrant.

The gardenia reminds me of my beloved mom since they made up her entire wedding bouquet. I counted about 9-11 blooms from what I could see in a wedding photo from October 1937.
