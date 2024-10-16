Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2846
The Budding Gardenia
The budding gardenia-
how innocent is its fragrance,
as pure as its color.
...kAkoli
Our gardenia bushes are still flowering which has been lovely and fragrant.
The gardenia reminds me of my beloved mom since they made up her entire wedding bouquet. I counted about 9-11 blooms from what I could see in a wedding photo from October 1937.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2846
photos
185
followers
90
following
779% complete
View this month »
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th October 2024 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
green
,
leaves
,
gardenia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close