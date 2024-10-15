Sign up
Previous
Photo 2845
California Dreaming
California Dreaming
...song by the Mamas & the Papas
I was driving to baseball tonight at 6:30pm and the moon was big and bright before dark. The moon didn't photograph large but I still liked it with the palm trees and flowering bush. Nice on Black.
Two days before a full moon.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2845
photos
185
followers
90
following
2838
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
sky
,
moon
,
california
,
palms
Maggiemae
ace
I love all those songs from the '60's! Reminds me of when we were in Palm Springs and remembering those days!
October 16th, 2024
