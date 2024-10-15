Previous
California Dreaming by gardenfolk
Photo 2845

California Dreaming

California Dreaming
...song by the Mamas & the Papas

I was driving to baseball tonight at 6:30pm and the moon was big and bright before dark. The moon didn't photograph large but I still liked it with the palm trees and flowering bush. Nice on Black.

Two days before a full moon.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
779% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I love all those songs from the '60's! Reminds me of when we were in Palm Springs and remembering those days!
October 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise