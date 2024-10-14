Previous
Little Ball of Fur by gardenfolk
Photo 2844

Little Ball of Fur

Soft kitty, warm kitty,
little ball of fur,
happy kitty,
sleepy kitty,
purr, purr, purr.
...from Sheldon Cooper

Katniss is a big ball of fur and very soft & fluffy. She has cuddled a bit more with me like Sophie Belle used to do. Nice on Black.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soft_Kitty
14th October 2024

CC Folk

Photo Details

