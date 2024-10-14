Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2844
Little Ball of Fur
Soft kitty, warm kitty,
little ball of fur,
happy kitty,
sleepy kitty,
purr, purr, purr.
...from Sheldon Cooper
Katniss is a big ball of fur and very soft & fluffy. She has cuddled a bit more with me like Sophie Belle used to do. Nice on Black.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soft_Kitty
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2845
photos
185
followers
90
following
779% complete
View this month »
2838
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
14th October 2024 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
fluffy
,
kitty
,
sleeping
,
fur
,
katniss
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close