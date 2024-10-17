Previous
The Driving Force by gardenfolk
The Driving Force

Water is
the driving force
of all nature.
...Leonardo da Vinci

This is called the Folsom South Canal. Many inland waterways are multipurpose providing drainage, irrigation and water supply.

The canal diverts water from the American River at Nimbus Dam and travels 26.7 miles to Lodi, CA. For one purpose, it supplies water to 7,000 acres of farmland.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Folsom_South_Canal
Suzanne ace
Interesting insight into water management with a beautiful photo
October 17th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I agree about water - a life force! Brilliant diamonds shown here! fav
October 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
October 17th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Beautiful blue and the dazzling light on the water.
October 17th, 2024  
