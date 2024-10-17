Sign up
Photo 2847
The Driving Force
Water is
the driving force
of all nature.
...Leonardo da Vinci
This is called the Folsom South Canal. Many inland waterways are multipurpose providing drainage, irrigation and water supply.
The canal diverts water from the American River at Nimbus Dam and travels 26.7 miles to Lodi, CA. For one purpose, it supplies water to 7,000 acres of farmland.
Best on Black.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Folsom_South_Canal
17th October 2024
Suzanne
ace
Interesting insight into water management with a beautiful photo
October 17th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I agree about water - a life force! Brilliant diamonds shown here! fav
October 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
October 17th, 2024
L. H.
ace
Beautiful blue and the dazzling light on the water.
October 17th, 2024
