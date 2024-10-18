Sign up
Previous
Photo 2848
Dreaming and Sunsets
A day spent with
dreaming and sunsets
and refreshing breezes
cannot be bettered.
...Nicholas Sparks
It was a lovely evening. This was taken in Folsom while at a baseball game. My middle grandson likes to play catcher.
A very breezy day today.
Nice on Black.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
0
0
Tags
sunset
trees
clouds
dusk
folsom
