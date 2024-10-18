Previous
Dreaming and Sunsets by gardenfolk
Dreaming and Sunsets

A day spent with
dreaming and sunsets
and refreshing breezes
cannot be bettered.
...Nicholas Sparks

It was a lovely evening. This was taken in Folsom while at a baseball game. My middle grandson likes to play catcher.

A very breezy day today.

Nice on Black.
CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
