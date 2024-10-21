Previous
Sunset Are Loved by gardenfolk
Photo 2851

Sunset Are Loved

Sunsets are loved
because they vanish.
...Ray Bradbury

This was the beginning of the sunset last night. My son's home has a great view of it. Nice on Black.
21st October 2024

Beverley ace
Soooo stunning… amazing sunset
October 21st, 2024  
Dave ace
Amazing colors
October 21st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking sky.
October 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Incredible image
October 21st, 2024  
