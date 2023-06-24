Previous
To Make a Fine Show by gardenfolk
Photo 2366

To Make a Fine Show

How can you be content
to be in the world
like tulips in a garden,
to make a fine show
and be good for nothing.
...Mary Astell

Keukenhof Gardens is such a special place. I have never seen a garden like it.
24th June 2023



Carole Sandford ace
Stunning!
June 23rd, 2023  
