Photo 2366
To Make a Fine Show
How can you be content
to be in the world
like tulips in a garden,
to make a fine show
and be good for nothing.
...Mary Astell
Keukenhof Gardens is such a special place. I have never seen a garden like it.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
red
reflection
purple
water
curve
tulips
holland
garden-art
keukenhof
half&half
Carole Sandford
ace
Stunning!
June 23rd, 2023
