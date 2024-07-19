Sign up
Photo 2757
Photo 2757
And Breathe Out Flowers
Breathe in the mountain
and breathe out flowers.
...Tomi D Kobara
These flowers were growing in Truckee, CA. They might be Cirsium heterophyllum, the melancholy thistle.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
2
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
truckee
Brian
ace
Love the colour
July 18th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
July 18th, 2024
