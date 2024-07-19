Previous
And Breathe Out Flowers by gardenfolk
And Breathe Out Flowers

Breathe in the mountain
and breathe out flowers.
...Tomi D Kobara

These flowers were growing in Truckee, CA. They might be Cirsium heterophyllum, the melancholy thistle.
Brian ace
Love the colour
July 18th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 18th, 2024  
