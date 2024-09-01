how much chocolate you eat,

Be grateful that no matterhow much chocolate you eat,your earrings will still fit....AnonymousLaderach is located in the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore.Besides all their chocolate being delicious, they have a limited edition one called SummerDream Dark-White. It is a fruity mix of blood orange, passion fruit and mango in white chocolate combined with dark chocolate. Then, it is decorated with edible Swiss Alpine blossoms and looks so pretty. I do not usually like white chocolate but this is divine.It is only available between the end of June and Labor Day. I was lucky to make it this summer, just in the nick of time, so I decided to buy an entire slab.Who wants to help me eat it?