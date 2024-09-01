Previous
How Much Chocolate You Eat by gardenfolk
Photo 2801

How Much Chocolate You Eat

Be grateful that no matter
how much chocolate you eat,
your earrings will still fit.
...Anonymous

Laderach is located in the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore.

Besides all their chocolate being delicious, they have a limited edition one called SummerDream Dark-White. It is a fruity mix of blood orange, passion fruit and mango in white chocolate combined with dark chocolate. Then, it is decorated with edible Swiss Alpine blossoms and looks so pretty. I do not usually like white chocolate but this is divine.

It is only available between the end of June and Labor Day. I was lucky to make it this summer, just in the nick of time, so I decided to buy an entire slab.

Who wants to help me eat it?

https://laderach.com/us-en/our-history
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk


Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Love the little piece that accompanies the photo. I won't be able to et chocolate again without reminding myself that my earrings will still fit! Great collage.
September 2nd, 2024  
