Previous
The Core of Beauty is Simplicity by gardenfolk
Photo 2802

The Core of Beauty is Simplicity

The core of beauty is simplicity.
...Paul Coelho

A simple tangerine sky against the trees at sunset. Raw image.

Nice on Black.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise