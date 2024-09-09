Previous
Dear Weather by gardenfolk
Dear weather,
Stop showing off.
We know you're hot!
...Author Unknown

September is still giving us 100 degree days. There is more splooting on the patio. :)

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/why-are-squirrels-splooting-on-hot-days-180982480/
9th September 2024

Beryl Lloyd ace
Poor critter in his fur coat - all splattered out on the patio ( you say splooting - I say splattering !! )
September 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
LOL!! Bless him
September 10th, 2024  
