Previous
Photo 2809
Dear Weather
Dear weather,
Stop showing off.
We know you're hot!
...Author Unknown
September is still giving us 100 degree days. There is more splooting on the patio. :)
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/why-are-squirrels-splooting-on-hot-days-180982480/
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
2
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
squirrel
,
patio
,
100-degrees
,
splooting
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Poor critter in his fur coat - all splattered out on the patio ( you say splooting - I say splattering !! )
September 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
LOL!! Bless him
September 10th, 2024
