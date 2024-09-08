The wild deer's gaze

The wild deer's gazeis a glimpse intonature's soul....Author UnknownOf course I was thrilled to come upon these deer. I got out of the car and started talking to them and taking photos. They were out in Rancho Murieta where we attended a concert. At first, I thought they were white tail deer but instead I think they are healthy mule deer.Later, I was told it is rutting season and they can be aggressive and could even have attacked me. Maybe I am naive, maybe I am lucky but I was talking sweetly to them and they calmly walked away across the road. Nice on Black.