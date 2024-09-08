Previous
The Wild Deer's Gaze by gardenfolk
Photo 2808

The Wild Deer's Gaze

The wild deer's gaze
is a glimpse into
nature's soul.
...Author Unknown

Of course I was thrilled to come upon these deer. I got out of the car and started talking to them and taking photos. They were out in Rancho Murieta where we attended a concert. At first, I thought they were white tail deer but instead I think they are healthy mule deer.

Later, I was told it is rutting season and they can be aggressive and could even have attacked me. Maybe I am naive, maybe I am lucky but I was talking sweetly to them and they calmly walked away across the road. Nice on Black.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mule_deer

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White-tailed_deer

https://coloradooutdoorsmag.com/2015/03/18/a-quick-guide-to-differentiate-mule-deer-from-white-tailed-deer/
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Wylie ace
Like a mirror image! glad you stayed safe for this lovely shot.
September 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
How wonderful to get three at once looking at you
September 8th, 2024  
