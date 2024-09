I'm not afraid to speak outand to say the thingsthat I want to or dothe things I want to do.So I think in the endbeing natural and beingactually genuine iswhat wins and I hope itcomes out in my songs....Freddie MercuryWe went to an outdoor concert in Rancho Murieta to see Bohemian Queen. They performed a Queen concert as a tribute to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Queen's first tour of America. It was a fun outdoor concert of nostalgic songs under the stars. Nice on Black.