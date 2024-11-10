Sign up
Photo 2871
Bright Autumn Day
It was a beautiful,
bright autumn day,
with air like cider
and a sky so blue
you could drown in it.
...Diana Gabaldon
It has been autumn for 6 weeks and the tree leaves are finally starting to change color.
This was taken at one of the two soccer matches we attended on Saturday. It was a pretty day.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
blue-sky
,
red-leaves
,
soccer-field
Casablanca
ace
Looks like a nice day for sport
November 11th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love the framing
November 11th, 2024
