Previous
Next
Bright Autumn Day by gardenfolk
Photo 2871

Bright Autumn Day

It was a beautiful,
bright autumn day,
with air like cider
and a sky so blue
you could drown in it.
...Diana Gabaldon

It has been autumn for 6 weeks and the tree leaves are finally starting to change color.

This was taken at one of the two soccer matches we attended on Saturday. It was a pretty day.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
786% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Looks like a nice day for sport
November 11th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the framing
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise