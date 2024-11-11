And Changing Leaves

And all the lives

we ever lived and

all the lives to be

are full of trees

and changing leaves.

...Virginia Woolf



The maple trees in our front yard are dropping leaves like crazy. Most of the maple leaves are yellow with patches of orange, red and a few remaining green. I took several pics before my husband raked them up. Rain is expected today. Nice on Black.



"On thy grave the rain shall fall from the eyes of a mighty nation." Thomas William Parsons



Happy Veterans Day.



Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day. It was first observed in 1919 to honor those who served in World War I. In 1954, the name was changed to Veterans Day to honor all American veterans.