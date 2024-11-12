Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2873
When You Wake Up
It's the best feeling
when you wake up
and its warm and cozy,
and you don't have
to go to work.
...Emmy Rossum
A sleepy girl on the bed with her warm soft blanket. Sweet Katniss. Best on Black.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
3
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2874
photos
186
followers
90
following
787% complete
View this month »
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
sleepy
,
cat
,
whiskers
,
fur
,
soft-focus
,
katniss
Casablanca
ace
Sweet girl
November 12th, 2024
haskar
ace
Well, that must be a very nice awakening.
November 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Looking good
November 12th, 2024
