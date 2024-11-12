Previous
Next
When You Wake Up by gardenfolk
Photo 2873

When You Wake Up

It's the best feeling
when you wake up
and its warm and cozy,
and you don't have
to go to work.
...Emmy Rossum

A sleepy girl on the bed with her warm soft blanket. Sweet Katniss. Best on Black.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
787% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Sweet girl
November 12th, 2024  
haskar ace
Well, that must be a very nice awakening.
November 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Looking good
November 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise