To be yourself
in a world that
is constantly trying
to make you
something else is
a great accomplishment.
...Ralph Waldo Emerson
I was thrilled to notice some buds on my camellia plant. This is the first bloom! I bought it earlier this year. I wanted to buy 3 of them and create a hedge but when I went back, they were sold out. It is still in its original pot as I have not decided where to plant it yet.
It is called Camellia japonica "Spellbound." Since Sacramento became the "Camellia City of the World" in the 1920's, I thought we should have one at our home too.