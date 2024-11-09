Previous
A Great Accomplishment by gardenfolk
A Great Accomplishment

To be yourself
in a world that
is constantly trying
to make you
something else is
a great accomplishment.
...Ralph Waldo Emerson

I was thrilled to notice some buds on my camellia plant. This is the first bloom! I bought it earlier this year. I wanted to buy 3 of them and create a hedge but when I went back, they were sold out. It is still in its original pot as I have not decided where to plant it yet.

It is called Camellia japonica "Spellbound." Since Sacramento became the "Camellia City of the World" in the 1920's, I thought we should have one at our home too.

https://camelliasocietyofsacramento.org/history

https://capitolmuseum.ca.gov/learn/about-the-capitol/capitol-park/camellia-grove/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Camellia

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beautiful flower love the colour
November 9th, 2024  
