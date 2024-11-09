a great accomplishment.

To be yourselfin a world thatis constantly tryingto make yousomething else isa great accomplishment....Ralph Waldo EmersonI was thrilled to notice some buds on my camellia plant. This is the first bloom! I bought it earlier this year. I wanted to buy 3 of them and create a hedge but when I went back, they were sold out. It is still in its original pot as I have not decided where to plant it yet.It is called Camellia japonica "Spellbound." Since Sacramento became the "Camellia City of the World" in the 1920's, I thought we should have one at our home too.