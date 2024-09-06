Previous
Pay Attention To Me by gardenfolk
Pay Attention To Me

Pay attention to me.
...Sally Quinn

Katniss is loving the new marble counter height table. She thinks we got it for her. It is higher, cooler and comfortable to lay on. She wants to be part of the conversation and see what we are doing.

Maggiemae ace
Her eyes do match what is on the computer! My hubby would not let our cat on any surface! This is so sweet!
September 6th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
@maggiemae It doesn’t bother us, Maggiemae. However, she does not get on the kitchen counters at all…a good thing!
September 6th, 2024  
