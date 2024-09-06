Sign up
Previous
Photo 2806
Pay Attention To Me
Pay attention to me.
...Sally Quinn
Katniss is loving the new marble counter height table. She thinks we got it for her. It is higher, cooler and comfortable to lay on. She wants to be part of the conversation and see what we are doing.
Nice on Black.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
2
1
CC Folk
@gardenfolk
2806
185
90
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
Tags
eyes
cat
evening
whiskers
fur
ipad
katniss
indoor-lighting
Maggiemae
Her eyes do match what is on the computer! My hubby would not let our cat on any surface! This is so sweet!
September 6th, 2024
CC Folk
@maggiemae
It doesn’t bother us, Maggiemae. However, she does not get on the kitchen counters at all…a good thing!
September 6th, 2024
