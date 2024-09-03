the publicity

What killsa skunk isthe publicityit gives itself....Abraham LincolnThe skunk is kind of cute and fluffy but I really do not want it in our backyard. I have seen it three nights in a row. All animals love to drink out of my "Sophie" bowl by the back door. The birds bathe in it, even though we also have a birdbath next to the fence.I have a fear of Katniss or me getting sprayed by accident like my little Sophie Belle did. It only takes one bad experience to become leery or fearful.My husband is trying to find every hole in the fence to keep it out of our backyard. We are still finding disturbed dirt from digging so we don't know what animal is doing that either.And the squirrels are chewing up all our outdoor lights in the yard...crazy! Stumpy is the exception. :)This pic was tough because it was taken at 10pm and our porch light is yellow. Plus my husband is pressure washing the porch so I tried to remove some of the mess.