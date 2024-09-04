cooking is an art.

Eating is a necessitybutcooking is an art....AnonymousRestaurants are not just places to eat. They are also places where memories are made and stories are shared.One of my favorite restaurants is Esin, located in Danville, California. The food is farm to table fresh and delicious.We always order the flatbread starter (lower left) to share. This dish changes seasonally. This one had local peaches, caramelized onion, mozzarella, blue cheese, arugula, basil, toasted pecans and balsamic reduction. So good!I ordered the fish of the day, which was Grilled Wild Salmon with a beet puree, couscous and fresh corn, wild mushrooms and slices of orange.The top photo was a Grilled Cider Brined Duroc Pork Chop and the bottom photo is a Hanger Steak Frites Brandt Prime Beef.I do not eat meat but everything I have ever ordered has been delicious, including salads, soups and desserts. I just wish Esin wasn't 90 minutes from my home.