You Caught Me Staring by gardenfolk
Photo 2800

You Caught Me Staring

You caught me staring
but I caught you staring back.
...Author Unknown

Katniss was trying out the top of the new sofa. Bye bye August and happy weekend,
Nice on Black.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

