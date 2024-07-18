I am an American Airman

I am an American AirmanGuardian of freedom and justiceMy nation's sword and shieldIts sentry and avengerI defend my country with my life....part of The Airman's CreedThis is the AF 85-113 and it is a McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle.The U.S. Air Force celebrated its 75th anniversary on September 18, 2022. Around the same time, Aircraft 85-113 also reached 10,000 flight hours. Because of this accomplishment, this plane was selected to receive the paint scheme to commemorate the milestone.As part of the new paint scheme, the signatures of the members of the 144th FW will be on the inside surface of both vertical stabilizers along with the Airman's Creed. The paint scheme highlights the legacy of not just the men and women of the 144th FW but also the U.S. Air Force.Aircraft 85-113 proudly represents the American flag and its symbolism encapsulates more than American pride but also the wing's dedication to the mission and its people. It flies over the United States as a testament to the unit's teamwork and excellence.Nice on Black.