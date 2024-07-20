Previous
Make Sure to Drink Your Water
Make Sure to Drink Your Water

I need to think about
"Make sure to drink your water."
That's the kind of person I am.
...Jon Crosby

We have had 15 days this month between 100-115 degrees. Too hot!

I have a few places in our backyard for the birds and the squirrels to drink and cool off. Their favorite spot is this bowl I have next to the back door. I put it outside for Katniss and I used to have it in the house for my Sophie Belle.

Anyway...I find it funny that the squirrels like this one the best and I see birds taking a bath in it too! The dog shape does not scare them at all! Nice on black.

Stay cool and happy weekend!
Good shot
July 20th, 2024  
