Make Sure to Drink Your Water

"Make sure to drink your water."

We have had 15 days this month between 100-115 degrees. Too hot!



I have a few places in our backyard for the birds and the squirrels to drink and cool off. Their favorite spot is this bowl I have next to the back door. I put it outside for Katniss and I used to have it in the house for my Sophie Belle.



Anyway...I find it funny that the squirrels like this one the best and I see birds taking a bath in it too! The dog shape does not scare them at all! Nice on black.



Stay cool and happy weekend!