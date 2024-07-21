Sign up
Previous
Photo 2759
A River Cuts Through Rock
A river cuts through rock
not because of its power
but because of its persistence.
...Jim Watkins
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
4
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2759
photos
186
followers
90
following
755% complete
View this month »
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2024 8:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
foliage
,
current
,
river-rocks
,
truckee-river
Casablanca
ace
Pretty scene and lovely lively water flow
July 22nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Wonderful capture of the movement
July 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
I love how you captured the water!
July 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful view of rocks and moving water !
July 22nd, 2024
