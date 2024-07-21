Previous
A River Cuts Through Rock by gardenfolk
A River Cuts Through Rock

A river cuts through rock
not because of its power
but because of its persistence.
...Jim Watkins

21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Casablanca ace
Pretty scene and lovely lively water flow
July 22nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wonderful capture of the movement
July 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
I love how you captured the water!
July 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful view of rocks and moving water !
July 22nd, 2024  
