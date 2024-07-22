Sign up
Photo 2760
Brightened My Day
Thank you for
taking the time
to visit me.
Your presence
brightened my day.
...Anonymous
Stumpy came by for a visit. I have not seen her since Father's Day. I do not know where she has been but I hope she is finding food and is happy.
I gave her some nuts, sunflower seeds and chunks of apple. Every time I think she is gone for good, she stops by to say Hello. I cried.
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
2
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
Diana
ace
She looks fabulous, as does the beautiful feeder.
July 22nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
What a great capture.
July 22nd, 2024
