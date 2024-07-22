Brightened My Day

Thank you for

taking the time

to visit me.

Your presence

brightened my day.

...Anonymous



Stumpy came by for a visit. I have not seen her since Father's Day. I do not know where she has been but I hope she is finding food and is happy.



I gave her some nuts, sunflower seeds and chunks of apple. Every time I think she is gone for good, she stops by to say Hello. I cried.