Brightened My Day by gardenfolk
Brightened My Day

Thank you for
taking the time
to visit me.
Your presence
brightened my day.
...Anonymous

Stumpy came by for a visit. I have not seen her since Father's Day. I do not know where she has been but I hope she is finding food and is happy.

I gave her some nuts, sunflower seeds and chunks of apple. Every time I think she is gone for good, she stops by to say Hello. I cried.
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Diana ace
She looks fabulous, as does the beautiful feeder.
July 22nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
What a great capture.
July 22nd, 2024  
