When I do not walk in the clouds,I walk as though I were lost....Antonio PorchiaCumulonimbus clouds are menacing looking multi-level clouds, extending high into the sky in towers or plumes. More commonly known as thunderclouds, cumulonimbus is the only cloud type that can produce hail, thunder and lightening.For the month of June, there were more days than not of big cumulonimbus clouds in the Sierra mountains.We did finally make it to Truckee Thursday (but didn't stay long because the rain was heading our way) and one other day to South Lake Tahoe.We had to cancel several day trips because Little Miss Sophie Belle doesn't like the windshield wipers moving back and forth in the rain. She has anxiety and starts shaking (even if she sees wipers moving in a TV commercial). It is her irrational fear that has never gone away.I love these big fluffy white clouds...my favorite kind of cloud.