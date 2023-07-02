Sign up
Previous
Photo 2374
To Help Them Ignore You
Cats have
32 muscles in each ear,
to help them ignore you.
...Anonymous
Katniss is back! I have missed seeing her on my 365 project.
I love my kitty, Katniss.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
2
2
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
Tags
tree
,
eyes
,
sky
,
branches
,
whiskers
,
fur
,
katniss
Diana
ace
So have I, she is just too gorgeous!
July 2nd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, great title!
July 2nd, 2023
