To Help Them Ignore You by gardenfolk
To Help Them Ignore You

Cats have
32 muscles in each ear,
to help them ignore you.
...Anonymous

Katniss is back! I have missed seeing her on my 365 project.

I love my kitty, Katniss.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
650% complete

Diana ace
So have I, she is just too gorgeous!
July 2nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, great title!
July 2nd, 2023  
