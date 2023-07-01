Previous
An Infinite Movie by gardenfolk
Photo 2373

An Infinite Movie

The sky is
an infinite movie
to me.
I never get tired
of looking at
what's happening
up there.
...K.D. Lang

We have had such great sunsets lately.

I love a colorful sunset.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
Beautiful, I too love sunsets, it's a shame that pollution is often the cause for more stunning ones.
July 2nd, 2023  
CC Folk ace
@nigelrogers You are absolutely correct. Pollution and smoke from fires can create beauty.
July 2nd, 2023  
