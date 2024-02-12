Previous
Revelations Are Found in Clouds by gardenfolk
Photo 2599

Revelations Are Found in Clouds

Revelations are found in clouds.
...George King

I love these big billowy white clouds. I think it is a cumulonimbus calvus cloud.

https://whatsthiscloud.com/cloud-species/calvus/

12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

@gardenfolk
Lesley ace
Superb cloudscape
February 13th, 2024  
