Photo 2599
Revelations Are Found in Clouds
Revelations are found in clouds.
...George King
I love these big billowy white clouds. I think it is a cumulonimbus calvus cloud.
https://whatsthiscloud.com/cloud-species/calvus/
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
1
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
white-clouds
,
cumulonimbus-calvus
Lesley
ace
Superb cloudscape
February 13th, 2024
