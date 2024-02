My Idea of a Super Bowl

is a toilet that cleans itself.

…Maxine



Happy Birthday, Declan!

It was my youngest grandson‘s eighth birthday on Super Bowl Sunday. All three grand boys were disappointed the San Francisco 49ers lost. They had their chance to win and let it slip away, just like they did in 2020. We were still able to enjoy all the food, the gifts and birthday cake!