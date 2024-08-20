Previous
A Bumblebee by gardenfolk
Photo 2789

A Bumblebee

A bumble bee
shouldn't be able to fly.
It's body is too heavy
for its light wings.
The bumblebee doesn't know
its limitations and flies
in spite of what its been told
it cannot do.
...Author Unknown

This was one big bumblebee. flying over to the daylilies. Nice on Black.

https://www.iflscience.com/the-strange-myth-that-bees-shouldnt-be-able-to-fly-according-to-physics-69107

https://www.livescience.com/33075-how-bees-fly.html

https://www.businessinsider.com/bees-cant-fly-scientifically-incorrect-2017-12

20th August 2024

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Dave ace
Beautiful timing and cute poem. Thank you for the links.
August 20th, 2024  
