Photo 2789
A Bumblebee
A bumble bee
shouldn't be able to fly.
It's body is too heavy
for its light wings.
The bumblebee doesn't know
its limitations and flies
in spite of what its been told
it cannot do.
...Author Unknown
This was one big bumblebee. flying over to the daylilies. Nice on Black.
https://www.iflscience.com/the-strange-myth-that-bees-shouldnt-be-able-to-fly-according-to-physics-69107
https://www.livescience.com/33075-how-bees-fly.html
https://www.businessinsider.com/bees-cant-fly-scientifically-incorrect-2017-12
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
daylilies
,
bumblebee-in-flight
Dave
ace
Beautiful timing and cute poem. Thank you for the links.
August 20th, 2024
