‘Pipes’ by gavj
‘Pipes’

Sewer Pipes, great big ones too!
The company that manufactures these monsters, produce practically all of our countries supplies, as they have multiple contacts with multiple local county authorities. We’re also lucky enough to have the contract to haul them all over UK to their varied building site destinations.
These are one of most dangerous of loads we move due to their dimensions. Always makes me pause when I see them on the road!!
Heavy Concrete, not for the faint hearted💪👍
📷Camera mounted on a tripod, metered for a 4second exposure, and my off camera flash to illuminate what the yard lights couldn’t reach📷
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 50 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks...
Mags ace
Great POV on these shapes!
February 3rd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
they look impressive and I imagine quite some skill required in loading them and making them stable and safe
February 3rd, 2022  
