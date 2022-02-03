‘Pipes’

Sewer Pipes, great big ones too!

The company that manufactures these monsters, produce practically all of our countries supplies, as they have multiple contacts with multiple local county authorities. We’re also lucky enough to have the contract to haul them all over UK to their varied building site destinations.

These are one of most dangerous of loads we move due to their dimensions. Always makes me pause when I see them on the road!!

Heavy Concrete, not for the faint hearted💪👍

📷Camera mounted on a tripod, metered for a 4second exposure, and my off camera flash to illuminate what the yard lights couldn’t reach📷