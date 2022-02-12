Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
43 / 365
‘At the Grocer’s’
The morning was very fresh and windswept on the ‘Delph’ but the groceries needed fetching👍
📷 A little bit of zoom, monochrome and a good depth of field was all that was required📷
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 50 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks...
43
photos
46
followers
32
following
11% complete
View this month »
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
12th February 2022 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
nikon
,
outside
,
street
,
zoom
,
people
,
abstract
,
monochrome
Walks @ 7
ace
Good story telling
February 12th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat b&w candid that tells a story
February 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close